This week is Wildfire Awareness week a time the state uses to remind Florida residents and visitors about the dangers wildfires pose year-round in the sunshine state.
Wildfire Awareness week was created in response to the historic 1998 wildfire season when wildfires across the state scorched nearly a half-million acres of forests, private lands and communities, caused the complete evacuation of Flagler County, and destroyed more than 300 homes and structures.
This has already been an active year for wildfires.
Since January, over 1,100 wildfires have burned 80,526 acres in Florida.
Last year, a total of 1,957 wildfires burned more than 76,400 acres across the state.
The wildfire threat in the Florida Panhandle is also substantially greater than normal given the nearly 3 million acres of trees that were broken, uprooted, or blown over by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Historically, spring is the most active time for Florida's year-round wildfire season due to typical weather patterns and residents burning yard waste from the accumulation of winter debris.
To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including to be very careful if doing any outside burning.
Definitely do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Never leave any fire unattended.
Report any suspicious fires by calling 911.
Moreover, homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
No comments:
Post a Comment