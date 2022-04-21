Wakulla County has stopped work on the Mashes Sands Pier at the request of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
The work was stopped to ensure that the reconstruction of the Pier meets program standards and will be reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The process to design and reconstruct the Mashes Sands Pier began after Hurricane Michael.
Wakulla County is using funds from the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to make the Pier more resilient by replacing the timber pilings with concrete and replacing the portion of the pier that extends over the water with concrete breakaway, floating decking.
The issue is the land portion of the Pier which is still timber pilings and decking.
Wakulla County planned to use excess funds from the Mashes Sands parking and bathrooms project to replace the timber decking with a ThruFlow composite and the more resilient pier design was approved and the funding was obligated by FEMA.
It turns out FEMA may have reviewed and approved the project incorrectly, and the mitigated, more resilient concrete portion of the Pier was now in jeopardy of not qualifying for FEMA reimbursement.
Wakulla County continues to coordinate with both the Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA to get construction back on track and is in the process of submitting an updated plan to FEMA for review and approval.
At this time, it is not known when construction will resume.
No comments:
Post a Comment