Bay Scallop season begins on July 1st in Franklin County waters and in mid-August in Gulf County.
Florida has regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season varies to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
This year's season in Gulf County will run from run from August 16th through September 24th in an effort to rebuild the bay scallop population which was decimated by a red tide bloom in 2015.
Bag and vessel limits for 2022 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
And remember, direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops is allowed through closed areas.
Boaters may not stop their vessels in waters that are closed to harvest and must proceed directly to the dock or ramp to land scallops in a closed area.
