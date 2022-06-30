Franklin County Commissioners this month approved a special magistrate who will oversee code enforcement cases in the county.
Earlier this year the commission approved an ordinance addressing the need for code enforcement in the county.
The ordinance allows residents to report code enforcement violations and once the violations have been investigated and the responsible party fails to remedy the situation, either by ignoring or refusing to respond to the violation notification, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
Based on the magistrate's ruling, the county will proceed with enforcement.
There was only one law firm to submit qualifications – it is located in Panama City.
Jennifer Shuler, the county attorney for Liberty County will serve as the lead attorney to act as Special master.
