Franklin County Commissioners voted this month continue a ban of logging trucks on McIntyre Road on the eastern end of the county.
The county initiated the ban in 1992 after McIntyre Road was damaged by logging trucks leaving deep ruts in the roadway.
The problem became bad enough that emergency vehicles could not use the road to reach the few homes that are located there.
Recently the Florida Division of Forestry requested that the ban be lifted so they could do some much needed logging in the area.
A forestry spokesperson said the trees need to be thinned to protect from wildfires and the logging would also help protect the trees from an ongoing outbreak of the southern pine beetle which can devastate large numbers of pine trees very quickly.
There are other access roads to the logging area, but McIntyre Road is the most convenient.
A few of the residents spoke against the plan, voicing their concerns of the damage the large trucks would once again do to their road.
The final vote was unanimous to leave the ban on large trucks in place.
