If you are planning to start in the nursing program at Gulf Coast State College this fall, there is now more money to help cover your tuition.
In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a network of skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities.
The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has now received additional funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2022 semester.
Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs.
Students who reside Gulf and Franklin counties and are pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing starting in the Fall 2022 semester are encouraged to apply now.
For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
