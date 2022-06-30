NOAA Fisheries FishNews — June 30

Highlights
NOAA Fisheries proposed new measures to strengthen our fight against IUU fishing and to counter forced labor in the seafood supply chain. The changes, announced in a proposed rule, would address two key tools: the U.S. Moratorium Protection Act and the international Port States Measures Agreement.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the appointment of 20 new and returning members to the regional fishery management councils. The councils partner with NOAA Fisheries to manage marine fishery resources.
NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will rescind a final rule, published in December 2020, which established a regulatory definition of “habitat” specific to designation of critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act. This action will allow us to better fulfill the conservation purposes of the Act.
NOAA Fisheries has released two national reports on large whale entanglements confirmed in the United States for 2019 and 2020. In 2019, there were 75 confirmed entanglements, fewer than the previous year. In 2020, the number was lower still, at 53 confirmed entanglements, but disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in that decrease.
NOAA Fisheries is announcing two funding opportunities for habitat restoration and coastal resilience, including one focused on underserved communities. Funding has been made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This law presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for NOAA to continue making an impact for coastal ecosystems and communities.
Alaska
Join fish biologist Rory Morgan as she braves the Arctic winter on a commercial longline fishing vessel and collects valuable scientific information as part of the North Pacific Observer Program. This is the fifth post in the ongoing Winter Observing on a Long-Line Vessel science blog series.
West Coast
NOAA Fisheries and the Association of Independent Colleges of Art & Design selected Mickey L.D. Morgan, a visual and community practice artist and care worker, for the third Fisheries Art + Science Fellowship. The 2022 Fellowship will focus on connecting the California Coastal Office in NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Region with communities to support recovery of seven listed salmon and steelhead species native to the coast of California.
Shoreline projects in the Salish Sea can proceed under a new regulatory tool—a programmatic consultation. These streamlined consultations allow for efficient reviews that adhere to the Endangered Species Act while protecting habitat for threatened salmon and steelhead.
Southeast
By July 28, please submit your comments on a proposed rule to implement two framework actions under the Fishery Management Plan for the Reef Fish Resources of the Gulf of Mexico. Under the Catch Limits Framework, the proposed rule would increase red snapper catch limits. Within the Data Calibration Framework, the proposed rule would set private recreational red snapper annual catch limits for each Gulf state.
By July 8, please submit your comments on an application for an exempted fishing permit from Sustainable Seas Technology, Inc. The applicant proposes to deploy modified black sea bass pots with Subsea Buoy Retrieval Systems in federal waters off North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and northeastern Florida.
The latest interviews in this series by the Southeast Fisheries Science Center feature assistant scientist Brendan Turley, who works on the Gulf of Mexico Integrated Assessment Ecosystem program, and fishery biologist Derke Snodgrass, who helps run the Cooperative Tagging Center.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
The Atlantic sea scallop population is surveyed every summer by NOAA Fisheries and partnering research groups. Scientists and crew completed the survey areas allocated to the NOAA Fisheries-based effort on June 13. The results of the NOAA Fisheries survey are summarized in this report.
Good weather, trusted scientific gear, a superb NOAA ship, and a stellar team helped make the spring 2022 Ecosystem Monitoring (EcoMon) Survey a success.
The NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office once again welcomes summer interns, who contribute to our efforts to protect and restore the Bay while gaining valuable experience. Learn more about this year’s talented class of interns.
NOAA Corps officer LTJG Alexander Creed “fleeted up” to become the new commanding officer of the R/V Gloria Michelle at the change of command ceremony in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, on June 8. The Gloria Michelle is a 72-foot vessel that conducts surveys and other science research projects from Virginia to Canada.
Upcoming Deadlines
July 8: Nominations due for U.S. Commissioners to Regional Fisheries Management Organizations
July 18: Pre-proposals due for FY23 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
July 20: Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants
July 21: Proposals due for America the Beautiful Challenge funding
August 1: Nominations due for the 2022 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award
August 15: Proposals due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal grants
August 29: Proposals due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal grants
Upcoming Events
June 30: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7pm EST)
July 6–August 31: Summertime Tours at NOAA’s Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute (Wednesdays at 9am AKT.)
July 19: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4pm EST)
October 23–27, 2023: ICES PICES Science Conference
