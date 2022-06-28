Police in Florida will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday.
The new law makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to be plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.
The statute also specifies that sound louder than necessary near locations like a church, hospital, or school will be considered punishable as a non-moving violation.
Drivers who get caught will face a fine of up to $114.
There are some exceptions to this new law.
Vehicles used for business or political purposes will not be subject to a fine.
The law also does not apply to law enforcement vehicles equipped with any communication device necessary to perform law enforcement duties or assist in any emergency.
