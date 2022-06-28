Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Police in Florida will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday

Police in Florida will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday.

The new law makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to be plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.

The statute also specifies that sound louder than necessary near locations like a church, hospital, or school will be considered punishable as a non-moving violation.

Drivers who get caught will face a fine of up to $114.

There are some exceptions to this new law.

Vehicles used for business or political purposes will not be subject to a fine.

The law also does not apply to law enforcement vehicles equipped with any communication device necessary to perform law enforcement duties or assist in any emergency.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment