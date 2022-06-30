Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

A "bridge between the land and sea" is the way the living dock was described by Jack Rudloe.
Rudloe's book, The Living Dock, was inspired by spending large amounts of time watching the tides going in and out looking for jellyfish and ctenophores, and seeing how the dock changed in the daytime vs the nighttime.
The dock itself was a place where people would congregate, whether it was to fish or to just relax and decompress. Seeing fishermen catch sea turtles off the dock inspired research projects, documenting the species that would bite a hook and line: the kemps ridleys.
"The dock began to take on a personality of its own through experimentation," said Rudloe.
Working with the International Oceanographic Corporation, Jack discovered a project in Cedar Key using string culture to grow oysters and barnacles and living communities using pilings and bricks and other materials tied to docks and other structures using string. He then implemented this technique on our own dock to grow hydroids, barnacles, oysters, and more organisms that we sell! Collecting organisms directly off of the dock was a lot easier than trying to dive or hand collect the animals offshore.
A large number of organisms collected, such as the bryozoan bugula, have been sent to cancer research groups to be used in studies and experiments with cancer treatments and drugs.
"Over the many years in the business, I just became more and more reliant on the dock," said Rudloe. "The dock has been destroyed by several different hurricanes and every time we work hard to rebuild it."
Throughout these storms, debris such as tires and tree limbs would accumulate around the dock and create an ideal habitat for pistol shrimp and other creatures.
"The dock is ever-changing and seasonal," said Rudloe. "Certain animals would start to show up during certain seasons and then never be seen again."
Eventually, the dock was incorporated into the aquarium's guided tours to use as a part of our educational program for field trips, summer camps, and any other educational outreach event. Sea turtles have even been released off of the dock! A lift net was installed which could be used to bring up critters off the bottom, or used at night, with lights, to attract nocturnal species.
"The dock is such an integral part of Gulf Specimen, for both social and educational reasons, for research and experiments," said Rudloe. "I don't think Gulf Specimen could have made it this far without the living dock."
His favorite part about the dock is watching all of the changes that occur throughout the seasons over the years.
No comments:
Post a Comment