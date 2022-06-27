The Carrabelle History Museum will receive some money from this year's state budget that will allow it to continue to renovate the old Carrabelle City Hall.
The Museum will receive $41,000 for continuation of the fifth phase of renovation of the Old Carrabelle City Hall which currently houses the Carrabelle History Museum.
This money will be used to install an exterior elevator between the first and second floors of the building and will enable the Carrabelle History Museum to open up additional displays to the public by utilizing the completely renovated second floor.
The 2-story building was built in 1933 it was used by the city for nearly 75 years and became a museum in 2009.
