Want to save some money on your
next outdoor adventure?
The Florida Freedom Week sales tax holiday starts
on July 1st and runs through July the 7th.
The Florida Legislature passed the one-week sales
tax break to boost the outdoors economy as well as entertainment
venues that suffered during the COVID pandemic.
During the tax-free week, you can save money on
event tickets for things like sports, ballets and live music, Cultural
events, such as festivals or county fairs and Entry to state parks and
museums.
You can even save on memberships for gyms and
fitness centers.
You can also save on bait and tackle, sunscreen
and insect repellant, snorkels, goggles and swimming masks.
Other tax-free items include water bottles,
camping accessories, bicycle and bicycle accessories, grills, canoes, kayaks,
surfboards, paddleboards and more.
We have posted the full list of tax-free items on
the Oyster Radio Facebook page or go to www.floridarevenue.com
https://floridarevenue.com/freedomweek/Pages/default.aspx
