We are hiring! Outreach and Education Coordinator for the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab

The Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML) seeks an enthusiastic and motivated person to work closely with their staff and faculty to promote the FSUCML research and conservation accomplishments and support and develop educational programs. The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative (ABSI) is a multidisciplinary project focused on understanding the decline of oyster populations in the Bay and creating a pathway to ecosystem recovery. The successful applicant will work with the ABSI team to promote their science, management and restoration goals, and to coordinate and engage in local community education and outreach. The FSUCML is located about 1 hour from Tallahassee main campus.
