Franklin
County is asking residents to take an internet speed test that will hopefully
lead to faster internet county-wide.
Franklin County has created a local technology planning team to
help expand broadband internet access in the county, but in order to move forward
the group needs at least 10 percent of households to take the internet speed
test.
That will show whether homes in Franklin County are getting a
minimum of 25 megabits per second download speeds and 3 megabits per second upload
speeds which is the bare minimum to be considered high-speed internet.
So far about 600 people have taken the test, but the group needs
at least 865 households to take the test for the results to be considered
valid.
Taking the speed test is quick and easy to do.
All you have to do is go to the Florida Department of
Economic Opportunity’s office of broadband website and click on the internet
speed test link.
By entering your address, it will send a signal between your
device and the outside server thus measuring the speed of the signal.
Once enough people have taken the speed test, the technology
planning team ill be able to apply for grant money that will help increase
internet speeds to unserved and underserved households.
https://floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband
