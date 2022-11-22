Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Franklin County is asking residents to take an internet speed test that will hopefully lead to faster internet county-wide

Franklin County has created a local technology planning team to help expand broadband internet access in the county, but in order to move forward the group needs at least 10 percent of households to take the internet speed test.

 

That will show whether homes in Franklin County are getting a minimum of 25 megabits per second download speeds and 3 megabits per second upload speeds which is the bare minimum to be considered high-speed internet.

 

So far about 600 people have taken the test, but the group needs at least 865 households to take the test for the results to be considered valid.

 

Taking the speed test is quick and easy to do.

 

All you have to do is go to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s office of broadband website and click on the internet speed test link.

 

By entering your address, it will send a signal between your device and the outside server thus measuring the speed of the signal.

 

Once enough people have taken the speed test, the technology planning team ill be able to apply for grant money that will help increase internet speeds to unserved and underserved households.

 

https://floridajobs.org/community-planning-and-development/broadband/office-of-broadband



