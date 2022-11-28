Holiday Fresh Market coming up this Saturday!

On Saturday December 3rd from 10am – 4 pm the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Holiday Fresh Market.
Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment in an outdoor setting. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand knitted goods.
Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Chamber of Commerce on Avenue E.
No comments:
Post a Comment