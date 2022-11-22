November Edition of Forward March Veterans' Newsletter

Florida Inducts 10 Into Veterans’ Hall of Fame
The Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame hosted its annual induction ceremony in Tallahassee on Nov. 15. Class of 2022 inductees include: Army Veteran Mike Bousher, retired Navy Captain Jeffrey M. Cathey, Army and Marine Corps Veteran Anthony G. D'Aleo, retired Marine Corps Sergeant Major John M. Gionet, retired Air Force Reserve Colonel Gregory P. Holder, Army Veteran Donald K. Lanman, retired Navy Commander John C. Leslie Jr., Marine Corps Veteran Gordon W. Lightfoot, retired Army Captain Maxine D. Reyes, and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Glenn W. Sutphin Jr. The legislature established the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2013 to recognize and honor those military veterans who, through their works and lives during or after military service, have made a significant contribution to the State of Florida.
Governor Highlights Florida’s Commitment to Serving State’s 1.5 Million Veterans
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted Florida’s commitment to serving the state’s 1.5 million veterans through state programs and initiatives that provide resources and opportunities that help build the future success of Florida’s veterans. As the nation’s most veteran-friendly state, Florida’s state agencies and partners offer an abundance of resources and opportunities to help veterans find meaningful employment, support their families, and contribute to their communities.
“Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they need to be successful and take care of their families,” said Governor DeSantis. “My administration will continue to invest in our veterans in the same way that they made sacrifices to invest in the freedom of our nation.” To read more, click here.
Attorney General Highlights Resources During Military Family Appreciation Month
TALLAHASSEE – Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting resources for service members and veterans in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month.
The Attorney General’s Office created the Military and Veterans Assistance Program to help protect military members, veterans and their families from scams designed to target the military community. The office also helps inform military members about what measures can be taken to guard against schemes, how to report scams and what steps to take to recover if targeted by a scam. For details on this program and others, To read more, click here.
Floridian Among 12 Chosen for Presidential Award for Service
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced that 12 VA senior leaders from across the nation will receive 2022 Presidential Rank Awards – one of the most prestigious awards in the federal career civil service – for their extraordinary service to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. David Isaacks, Network Director for Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8, which covers much of the state of Florida, was one of the recipients chosen by President Joe Biden for the honor. To read more, click here.
The University of Central Florida received a Purple Heart University designation during the school’s annual Veterans Salute on campus, Nov. 16. The designation signifies the university’s recognition and honor of veterans wounded in combat while serving their country who are now pursuing higher education and careers at UCF. FDVA Chief of Staff Al Carter, far left, was a guest speaker at the program.
Vietnam veteran Roy Clark, a retired Army Colonel who serves as FDVA's Legislative and Cabinet Affairs Director, addresses a crowd of fellow Vietnam veterans regarding the importance of earned benefits and services at the Tallahassee Automotive Museum, Oct. 19.
FDVA salutes Linda Rizzo, our Director of Administration, on the 20th Anniversary of her employment with the state of Florida. She's been with FDVA since 2007 and we offer our congratulations on her achievement and what she brings to our team.
Hurricane Ian Response Team Seeks Veterans for Survey
The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is collecting information on the impacts of Hurricane Ian on veterans and their households. The information collected in this survey will be used to refer veterans to programs that may assist with home repairs and other unmet needs caused by Hurricane Ian. Please click here to take the survey.
Orlando VA Health Care System Robotic Suit is Making a Huge Impact in Veterans Lives
The Orlando VA Health Care System received a life changing state-of-the-art donation from Dick and Betsy DeVos of the Family Foundation and Soldier Strong that helps veterans gain their independence again. To read more about this donation, click here.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast held its Fall 2022 Baseball Game for residents of the Clifford C. Sims State Veterans' Nursing Home at Frank Brown Park on Nov. 2. Military and American flags greeted each player as they got off the bus and the Miracle League game started with each player receiving a medal followed by a ceremony called, “Angels in the Outfield.” Sims honored 16 veterans who have passed away in the past year at the nursing home. This traditional games have been going on for eight years.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care will be eligible for new toxic exposure screenings
WASHINGTON - U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers and clinics across the country will offer enrolled Veterans a new toxic exposure screening. These screenings are a key part of the PACT Act, a new law that empowers VA to deliver care and benefits to millions of toxic exposed Veterans and their survivors. To read more, click here.
FDVA Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell was proud to host Secretary Michelle Branham from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs at the Capitol, Nov. 2. They discussed encourage veterans over the age of 65 to volunteer for Elder Affairs’ Hope Heroes Program, which supports Florida’s elders by increasing assistance for seniors in need while helping to facilitate opportunities for seniors looking to serve. To become a Hope Hero or learn about additional volunteer opportunities, call 800-96-ELDER or visit helpcreatehope.com.
FDVA Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell discusses leadership traits necessary for success with this year's Florida Health Care Association Florida Leaders Class on Nov 4. FDVA Veterans’ Home Administrators Shelly Cain from Panama City and Marlies Sarrett from Land O’ Lakes were part of this year’s class. Since 2009, FHCA's Florida Leaders program has developed leaders within the Association and Florida's long-term care profession.
Veterans, Gold Star Families get free lifetime pass to national parks and wildlife refuges
On Veterans Day 2022, the National Park Service unveiled a lifetime pass providing free entrance to national parks for veterans and their families. The Interagency Military Lifetime Pass waives entrance fees for the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and standard amenity recreation fees for the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites for current military service members and their dependents, veterans and Gold Star Families. To read more on this lifetime pass, click here.
Bonuses Available to Law Enforcement Recruits
$5,000 bonuses are available to Florida law enforcement recruits through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation.To learn more about the program, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment.
We’re looking for you! With a recent 5.38 percent pay raise for all state employees and a new competitive pay structure with sign-on bonuses for our health care professionals, working in one of Florida’s nine state veterans’ homes can be rewarding. Serve our nation’s heroes by joining our team today. Click on the graphic above to visit our position openings or visit https://bit.ly/3AuWCED.
No comments:
Post a Comment