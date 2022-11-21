St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Leo! I am a 6 month old domestic medium hair cat. I
came to the shelter with my mom and siblings when I was little. I have grown up
at the shelter and would love to know what it feels like to have a home of my
own! I am cat and dog friendly. I have had exposure to a lot of different
people of all ages. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come
by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
