St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

Hi, I'm Leo! I am a 6 month old domestic medium hair cat. I came to the shelter with my mom and siblings when I was little. I have grown up at the shelter and would love to know what it feels like to have a home of my own! I am cat and dog friendly. I have had exposure to a lot of different people of all ages. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends! 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




