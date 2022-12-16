A project to install a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory is on schedule and should be complete by the end of January.
A company called Cook Brothers was hired to install the new fire suppression system in the historic building.
Work began July 11th and is expected to be complete by January 30th, 2023.
The installation of a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory is necessary if the county wants to use the building as a convention center and destination for private events.
Without the system, the building is limited to a capacity of only 50 people, though it will easily hold many more than that.
Once the work is complete, The Tourist Development Council will manage the bookings, maintain the location calendar and handle the promotion of the armory as a destination venue.
