Below freezing temperatures are expected later this week, so you might want to start preparing early.
Temperatures on Thursday night could drop into the lower thirties, and we could see temperatures in the 20’s over the weekend.
Gusty winds could make everything feel even colder.
Remember to protect any outdoor plants you want to keep from possible freeze damage by either covering them up or bringing them indoors.
You should also protect any exposed water pipes from freezing temperatures.
And if you have space heaters, please use them safely.
Keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
And please do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices in your home, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.
And if you have elderly or homebound neighbors, you might want to check on them, just to see if they need any help.
Temperatures on Thursday night could drop into the lower thirties, and we could see temperatures in the 20’s over the weekend.
Gusty winds could make everything feel even colder.
Remember to protect any outdoor plants you want to keep from possible freeze damage by either covering them up or bringing them indoors.
You should also protect any exposed water pipes from freezing temperatures.
And if you have space heaters, please use them safely.
Keep them away from all flammable materials such as curtains and furniture, and install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
And please do not use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices in your home, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.
And if you have elderly or homebound neighbors, you might want to check on them, just to see if they need any help.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment