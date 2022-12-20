Celebrate a Happy New Year with Fun on the Forgotten Coast!

Oyster Cookoff January 14, 2023
Apalachicola's annual Oyster Cook-Off returns January 14 in downtown Historic Apalachicola at Riverfront Park. The event features oysters galore, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. Well-mannered pets are welcomed on a leash. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. Details.
Illse Newell Rings in New Year with Jazz and Latin Concerts during January
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts kicks off the New Year with two concerts featuring Chris Godber and Band, Smooth Jazz on January 8 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. On January 15, the Lopez Tabor Duo will perform Music for Violin & Piano. Both concerts are scheduled for at 4 P.M
The January 8 concert will feature saxophonist Chris Godber who plays his signature sound on jazz saxophone in a concert of smooth jazz backed up with a band of guitar, bass, drums, and keyboard. The January 15 Lopez Tabor Duo concert will feature Alphonso Lopez and pianist Michelle Tabor who will perform a diverse concert including music of Beethoven, Corelli, Scott Joplin, Manuel de Falla, and Angel Villoido, a pioneer of tango music.
Featured Author Dale Cox Presents The Battle of Natural Bridge in Carrabelle Saturday, January 21
The Carrabelle History Museum will present a history program entitled, “The Battle of Natural Bridge” on Saturday, January 21 at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle. This program features historian and author, Dale Cox who will explore the little known facts about the 1865 Union raid that culminated at the Battle of Natural Bridge, the largest Civil War engagement in Florida’s Big Bend region and one of the last significant Confederate victories of the Civil War. Fought on March 6, 1865, along the St. Marks River, the battle not only preserved Tallahassee’s status as the only unconquered Southern capital east of the Mississippi, it protected a large area of North Florida and South Georgia from devastation at the hands of advancing Union troops. Historian and author Dale Cox authored the book entitled, “The Battle of Natural Bridge, Florida: The Confederate Defense of Tallahassee”. Details.
Ghost Trap Rodeo Returns to Apalachicola January 7
It's just like your favorite inshore fishing tourney, but instead of redfish and trout, participants will be weighing in collected plastics, derelict crab traps, and other forms of marine debris after a 4-hour search. It's all for a great cause - and thousands in industry prizes for top collectors at each tournament event. The 2023 Ghost Trap Roundup tournament in Apalachicola will be held from 10am - 2pm January 7, 2023 at the 10-foot Hole Boat Ramp. The event is hosted by Ocean Aid 360 and is funded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Fishing for Energy program. The Tampa Bay-based tournament series hosts the Ghost Trap Rodeos throughout the state in cities including Tampa, Homasassa, Jacksonville Key West.
Crooked River Lighthouse
Full Moon Climbs January 6
and February 4
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 6-8 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising Wolf Moon. The January climb will also feature karaoke entertainment. Guests are invited to come share their vocal skills and win fun awards. In February, the Lighthouse group will host a Crooked River Park Fest on Saturday, February 4 from 9 am-9 pm. This event starts off with an extended Country Farmer’s Market from 9 am-4 pm with live music, art, and local vendors. The day will continue with the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new exhibit for the 1894 Fresnel lens with a lighted lamp burner replica and new interpretive displays. Then into the evening the festivities continue with live music on the pirate ship stage, full moon climbs, and local food vendors under the stars.
SGI Lighthouse Full Moon Climb January 6
The January Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky.
The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first-come, first-served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons are allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 5:00 pm to begin selling tickets. More details here.
2023 Family Adventure Getaway Harkens in New Year
Ring in the New Year with a chance to win a family-friendly adventure getaway this year to Florida's Forgotten Cost. The Franklin County TDC continues its popular getaways with a twist! Click here to enter for a chance to win a weekend stay for a family of four to enjoy outdoor fun including a tour of the area lighthouses, a charter adventure tour and dinner for two nights at family-friendly restuarants along Florida's Forgotten Coast.
Souper Celebrations January and February
The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will host two Soup-er Celebrations – Soup, Bread, and Book Sales and Events. The first will be held at the Eastpoint Branch Library, 160 Hickory Dip Rd in Eastpoint FL on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10 am-2pm. The second will be held at the Carrabelle Branch Library, 311 St. James Avenue, Carrabelle, FL on Saturday, February 18, from 10 am- 2pm. Both events will feature delicious homemade soups and freshly baked artisan breads and vintage and used books and DVDs.
Camp Gordon Johnston Presents War Crime Exhibit during January
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit during January on the War Crime Trials of German military and government members, of which the Nuremberg Trials are the most well known. This exhibit will open Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, January 28. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
