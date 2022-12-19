Florida Project WILD Winter News

In early 2022 Project WILD experienced something almost unheard of in its 40 year history; Project WILD Guides were unavailable. Global paper shortages and supply chain issues forced the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to have to seek a printer outside of North America for the first time ever. It took nearly a year once the process to get guides made began, but they have arrived at the national warehouse and are back in stock in Florida!
The transition to B.E.S.T. standards for Florida students has been rolled out for all grades in English Language Arts and Math. Florida Project WILD has just completed the first update to the standards alignment to keep right in step with what students will learn in the classroom. The correlations for Project WILD are now available online. Updates to Aquatic WILD will be released before summer 2023.
Check out the new format for the correlations which is easier to read and navigate. Links to lessons are within the "Find Standards by Title" at the front of the guide so you can click the title and jump right to what you're looking for! Additional links for content in CPalms are included for every standard listed.
Project WILD workshops are held year-round in as many areas of the state as we can find locations. Are you interested in a Project WILD workshop but don't see one scheduled in your area? You can request a workshop through the Project WILD office. Initiate requests by emailing: FLProjectWILD@MyFWC.com
We have some workshops coming soon:
Schoolyard Wildlife Activity Guide
January 14th at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach Florida. Free to attend, registration is required.
Aquatic WILD
January 21st at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland Florida. Free to attend, registration is required. This is a brand new location! Check it out here.
Project WILD Aquatic WILD Combo
February 11th at Kirchman Foundation in St. Cloud Florida. Free to attend, space is limited, registration required.
Field Investigations in Conservation
February 18th at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach Florida. Free to attend, registration is required. This is the only place in Florida to receive this training 1 time a year. Check out details on registration page.
More dates in Panama City Beach, Apollo Beach, Tallahassee/Quincy, and Miami coming soon!
In the summer of 2022 the National Recreation Foundation and other partners helped to fund two opportunities for teachers to spend a week outdoors learning about Florida's environments and Project WILD. The weeks were a blast and received such gracious reviews that the program has been brought back for 2023. This summer we will be hosting the camp at the Ocala Youth Conservation Center with funding from the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Registration will open for educators to join the WILD fun in spring 2023!
