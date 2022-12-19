FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Zeus is a 3 yr old German Shepherd and a wonderful dog. He is very social and gentle, loves people and other dogs and cats don’t seem to faze him. He has an old hematoma on his ear which caused the flop but we think it just adds to his charm! Looking for a smart and loving companion? Zeus might be the one!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
