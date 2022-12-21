Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Today we shine the light on the Port St. Joe Garden Club, who’s mission includes education in horticulture and conservation, local beautification and civic projects, and Blue Star marker installations, and who recently was involved along with the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe in the Downtown beautification project.


You can admire their beautiful installments along Reid Avenue, in downtown Port St. Joe.


This is just an example of what can be accomplished when the community comes together.


Join the Port St. Joe Garden Club today!

 

Port St. Joe Garden Club

216 8th St Port St. Joe, FL

psjgardenclub@gmail.com

Celebrating the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe for their continued community service and outreach! Among their many projects, the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe was also involved in the Downtown Beautification project in collaboration with the Port St. Joe Garden Club. When strolling down Reid Avenue be sure to check out the beautiful new benches installed at Reid Avenue and 4th Street.


Support the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe by participating in their upcoming Chili Cookoff on January 28, 2023! For more information on this event visit www.facebook.com/jslpsj.


Join the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe today!


Junior Service League of Port St. Joe

jslpsj@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/jslpsj


Cape & Coast Premier Properties offer beautiful stays on the Gulf Coast from St. George Island to Mexico Beach, dotting the coast of Northwest Florida, along with around-the-clock guest services, a convenient guest app to manage your visit, beach vacation essentials, and much more.

Thoughtfully designed beach homes range from pet-friendly accommodations to a beachfront oasis, including private pools and fine furnishings. Enjoy the laid-back comfort of a classic beach house with the modern perks and indulgences of a luxury boutique hotel.


Reserve your next stay at Absolute Decadence – one of their gorgeous Gulf Front properties located on Cape San Blas, featuring a beautiful open floor plan, 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The interior design creates a relaxed, coastal feel, with a well-stocked chef’s kitchen, two ovens and high-end stainless appliances. A wall of sliding doors opens to a screened porch creating a tranquil exterior living space while offering observation of the pool area and breathtaking Gulf views.

Tour this property at www.capeandcoast.com/vrp/unit/Absolute_Deckadence-2-15.


Cape & Coast Premier Properties’ dedicated team is ready to help with your ideal beach getaway, from charter fishing trips and private chef dinners to sunset beach bonfires with all the fixings, your dream beach vacation is just a few clicks away!

Life is Short, Vacation Well!


Cape & Coast Premier Properties

(877) 238-4745

reservations@capeandcoast.com

www.capeandcoast.com

