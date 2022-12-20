If you plan to drive over the Christmas holiday, please drive carefully and be aware that more Highway patrol officers will be on the road.
In December 2021, there were nearly 36 thousand crashes on Florida roadways that took the lives of 325 people and injured over 1500.
In more than 28% of those crashes, the driver action reported for at least one of the drivers involved was operating a motor vehicle in a careless or negligent manner.
There were also 917 alcohol-confirmed crashes, 96 drug confirmed crashes, and 86 drug and alcohol confirmed crashes.
The Florida Highway patrol will be focused on keeping drunk and otherwise impaired drivers off the roads over the Christmas and New Year holiday.
If you do plan on drinking over the holidays, remember to have a designated driver.
If you can’t do that then call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home.
And if you see someone driving that you think is impaired, you can call *FHP from your phone to contact the Highway Patrol to report them.
