Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Last week, the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors approved just over 11 million dollars for Wakulla County to purchase and build a new county-wide emergency communications system.

 

The current microwave-based system was installed in 2001 and has slowly deteriorated and become incompatible with those used by public safety agencies.

 

The new system will increase coverage throughout Wakulla County and enhance communication capability with federal, state, and local public safety and first responder agencies.

 

The new system will be used by Wakulla County Fire and Rescue, Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management Services, Wakulla County School District and Wakulla County Public Works.

 

The grant funds will be used to purchase and install the system, train personnel and ensure it is operational.

 

Wakulla County began pursuing funding for the project in 2015.

 

Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. 




