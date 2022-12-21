Last
week, the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors approved just over 11 million
dollars for Wakulla County to purchase and build a new county-wide emergency
communications system.
The
current microwave-based system was installed in 2001 and has slowly
deteriorated and become incompatible with those used by public safety agencies.
The
new system will increase coverage throughout Wakulla County and enhance
communication capability with federal, state, and local public safety and first
responder agencies.
The
new system will be used by Wakulla County Fire and Rescue, Wakulla County
Sheriff's Office, Emergency Management Services, Wakulla County School District
and Wakulla County Public Works.
The grant funds will be used to purchase and install the system,
train personnel and ensure it is operational.
Wakulla
County began pursuing funding for the project in 2015.
Triumph
Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for
economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
