Local unemployment remained unchanged between October and November.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.5 percent last month, the same as the month before.
That gave Franklin County the 14th lowest unemployment rate out of Florida's 67 counties.
115 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4674.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 2.6 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in November – also unchanged from the month before.
131 people were out of work in gulf County in November.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.3 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.7 percent.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.5 percent last month, the same as the month before.
That gave Franklin County the 14th lowest unemployment rate out of Florida's 67 counties.
115 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4674.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 2.6 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in November – also unchanged from the month before.
131 people were out of work in gulf County in November.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.3 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.7 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment