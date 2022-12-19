Monday, December 19, 2022

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

Hi I'm Indie! I am a male shepherd/lab mix. 3 years old. I have lots of fun energy and love to play! I would love a family with older children to play ball with me. I love playing with other dogs but I can be a little too much for a less active dog. I would make an amazing running or hiking buddy. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




