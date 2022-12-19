St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi I'm Indie! I am a male shepherd/lab mix. 3 years old. I
have lots of fun energy and love to play! I would love a family with older
children to play ball with me. I love playing with other dogs but I can be a
little too much for a less active dog. I would make an amazing running or
hiking buddy. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
