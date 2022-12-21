The City of Apalachicola has been awarded 300 thousand dollars for
planning and design work for the city’s aging stormwater conveyance system.
The money is coming from the Florida Rural Infrastructure Fund
Program.
The grant is one of 9 going to rural communities around the
state.
The Rural Infrastructure Fund program
provides funding to facilitate the planning, preparing, and
financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities, which encourages job
creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of
rural economies.
Eligible activities for the program include improvements to
inadequate infrastructure that has resulted in regulatory action.
