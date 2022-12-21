Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The City of Apalachicola has been awarded 300 thousand dollars for planning and design work for the city’s aging stormwater conveyance system

The money is coming from the Florida Rural Infrastructure Fund Program.

 

The grant is one of 9 going to rural communities around the state.

 

The Rural Infrastructure Fund program provides funding to facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities, which encourages job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

 

Eligible activities for the program include improvements to inadequate infrastructure that has resulted in regulatory action.



