The Florida Forest Service said it plans to spend $35 million dollars to reduce the impact of wildfires in the Panhandle, particularly in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The funds are earmarked for hiring contractors to build firebreaks in strategic locations to prevent any wildfire that might start from reaching homes.
The breaks will target high-fire-risk areas and can be created on state, municipal, county or private lands.
This special effort comes on the heels of several devasting wildfires across the Panhandle, particularly 2020’s Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County and 2022’s Chipola Complex in Bay and Gulf counties.
The Forest Service is currently taking bids from contractors who would like to do the work.
Contractors wishing to bid on these projects have to attend a pre-bid conference at 10 am tomorrow at the Chipola Forestry Center offices in Southport.
Landowners interested in mitigation work on their forested property can call (850) 625-6621 for more information.
The funds are earmarked for hiring contractors to build firebreaks in strategic locations to prevent any wildfire that might start from reaching homes.
The breaks will target high-fire-risk areas and can be created on state, municipal, county or private lands.
This special effort comes on the heels of several devasting wildfires across the Panhandle, particularly 2020’s Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County and 2022’s Chipola Complex in Bay and Gulf counties.
The Forest Service is currently taking bids from contractors who would like to do the work.
Contractors wishing to bid on these projects have to attend a pre-bid conference at 10 am tomorrow at the Chipola Forestry Center offices in Southport.
Landowners interested in mitigation work on their forested property can call (850) 625-6621 for more information.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment