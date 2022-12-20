MISSING ADULT
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing adult and seeks the public’s help. Anna Margaret Hoefker (44) was reported missing by family members.
Hoefker was last seen at 2:22 PM on December 19, 2022, at her residence in the 500 block of Dolphin Street in Highland View.
It is believed that Hoefker is driving a beige 2011 Buick Lucerne 4-door displaying Florida tag LSVC34. She may possibly be in the Bay County area.
Name: Anna Margaret Hoefker
Age: 44
Race/Sex: White/Female
Height/Weight: 5’08”/150 lbs.
Hair: Blond
Clothing: Gray clothing
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Anna Margaret Hoefker, please contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227-1115 (opt. 4) or your local law enforcement agency.
