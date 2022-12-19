Monday, December 19, 2022

The St. George Island turtlers group is looking for people who want to adopt a sea turtle nest for the 2023 nesting season

The cost is 50 dollars and the money helps the Friends of the Reserve meet the expenses of their sea turtle program which conducts daily beach patrols for nest monitoring and evaluations on hatch success.

 

The group also provides care for hatchlings until they can be released.

 

The adoption includes a Personalized adoption certificate sent to your email, and Certificates for memorial sponsorships will be posted on the sponsored nest.

 

You will also receive an interactive map link where you can find your sponsored nest, a mention on the official SGI Volunteer Turtlers Facebook page and an end of the season summary of how the island nests did during 2023.

 

If you would like to give the sponsorship as a Christmas Gift, you need to register by December the 21st.

 

You can sign up on-line at eventbrite.

 

