The St. George Island turtlers group is looking for people who
want to adopt a sea turtle nest for the 2023 nesting season.
The
cost is 50 dollars and the money helps the Friends of the Reserve meet the
expenses of their sea turtle program which conducts daily beach patrols for
nest monitoring and evaluations on hatch success.
The
group also provides care for hatchlings until they can be released.
The
adoption includes a Personalized adoption certificate sent to your email, and
Certificates for memorial sponsorships will be posted on the sponsored nest.
You
will also receive an interactive map link where you can find your sponsored
nest, a mention on the official SGI Volunteer Turtlers Facebook page and an end
of the season summary of how the island nests did during 2023.
If
you would like to give the sponsorship as a Christmas Gift, you need to register
by December the 21st.
You
can sign up on-line at eventbrite.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sea-turtle-adopt-a-nest-2023-tickets-104968359188?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
