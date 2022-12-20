The state is looking for local partners to take part in the 2023 Summer BreakSpot program.
The program offers free nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities for eligible children under 18 at thousands of locations across Florida.
Summer BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Last year there were six locations for the Summer Breakspots in Franklin County including local schools, churches and the Holy Family Center.
Registration is now open for sponsors for the 2023 Summer BreakSpot Program.
The application deadlines for Summer 2023 are to ensure all sponsors are approved and ready to operate in a timely manner.
The timeline will also allow for sponsors requesting an advance to receive funds with ample time to make purchases prior to the start of their program.
Sponsors Requesting an Advance must submit a complete application by March 15, 2023.
All sponsors Not Requesting an Advance must submit a complete application by April 15th, 2023.
If you want more information about taking part, just follow the link we’ve set up on this story on the Oyster Radio Facebook page and at Oysterradio.com.
https://www.fdacs.gov/Food-Nutrition/Nutrition-Programs/Summer-Food-Service-Program/Summer-BreakSpot-Sponsors/Sponsor-Training
