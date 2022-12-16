The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Volunteer to Serve on the Tourist Development Council 

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking one (1) volunteer to fill a vacancy (term expires September 2023) on the Tourist Development Council (TDC). Members must be an elector of Wakulla County and an owner or operator of a tourist accommodation (e.g., motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park) and subject to the Bed Tax.
The TDC was established for the purpose of promoting and facilitating travel to and within Wakulla County for the benefit of its economy, residents, and the travel and tourism industry. The TDC meets bimonthly, and meetings typically occur on the second Thursday of the month at 9:00 a.m.
Interested persons should submit a completed Membership Application no later than December 30, 2022. The TDC Membership Application is available at Visitwakulla.com/TDC-Business. Please email your application to Kinsey Miller by e-mail at kmiller@mywakullla.com or by fax at 850-926-0740.
