Volunteers are needed to help clean the
Bay is the upcoming Apalachicola Ghost Trap Rodeo Tournament.
The
Ghost Trap Rodeo will be held on Saturday, January the 7th from 10
till 2 starting from the boat ramp at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The event is held like an inshore fishing tournament,
but instead of redfish and trout, participants will be weighing targeting
plastics, derelict crab traps, and other forms of marine debris.
There is a final weigh-in and winners share in thousands in
industry prizes.
This will be the second year of the event; last
January, participants collected over 4,000 pounds of trash from the Bay, including 78
derelict crab traps.
They
also removed plenty of plastic and PVC pipe, a barnacle encrusted weed-eater,
and plenty of other trash.
If
you would like to take part, sign up today on Eventbrite.
Just
search for “ghost trap rodeo”.
Or you can follow the link we’ve posted on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ghost-trap-rodeo-tournament-series-tickets-487172785917?fbclid=IwAR1HeR6kL1jZW07RnkN5qjlzjkEZiHRPyejZEwDa_CquevOwPK_S1-JqDqU
