Wakulla County is looking for a volunteer to serve on
that county's Tourist Development Council.
The TDC promotes tourism to the county and helps groups
that bring visitors to Wakulla County.
The Wakulla County TDC has 9 members that serve 4-year
terms.
In order to serve on the board, you have to vote in
Wakulla County and own or operate a tourist related business.
If you are interested in learning more, you can find more
information and the membership application at www.visitwakulla.com
The deadline to apply is December 30th.
