Wakulla County is looking for a volunteer to serve on that county's Tourist Development Council.

 

The TDC promotes tourism to the county and helps groups that bring visitors to Wakulla County.

 

The Wakulla County TDC has 9 members that serve 4-year terms.

 

In order to serve on the board, you have to vote in Wakulla County and own or operate a tourist related business.

 

If you are interested in learning more, you can find more information and the membership application at www.visitwakulla.com

 

The deadline to apply is December 30th.



