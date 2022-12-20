Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Work is now complete on the new dune walkover at the McKissack Beach public access

McKissack Beach is located at the end of Gulf Beach Drive just east of Carrabelle Beach – it’s also known as Old Carrabelle Beach.

 

The 42.5-acre McKissack Beach peninsula is owned by the Florida Division of State Lands and is leased to the City of Carrabelle at no cost to provide land and public access management.

 

Construction of the dune walkover was completed last week by T-N-T Dynamite Construction.

 

The project was overseen by the City of Carrabelle; the total project cost of $14,500 was funded through a Franklin County Tourist Development Council infrastructure grant.

 

The dune crossover will provide safe and easy access to the beach and help to rebuild and protect the dunes, making a more resilient coastline at the heavily used location.

 

No sand was displaced during construction which was done with as little environmental damage as possible.

 



