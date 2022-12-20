Work is now complete on
the new dune walkover at the McKissack Beach public access.
McKissack Beach is located
at the end of Gulf Beach Drive just east of Carrabelle Beach – it’s also known
as Old Carrabelle Beach.
The 42.5-acre McKissack
Beach peninsula is owned by the Florida Division of State Lands and is leased
to the City of Carrabelle at no cost to provide land and public access
management.
Construction of the
dune walkover was completed last week by T-N-T Dynamite Construction.
The project was overseen
by the City of Carrabelle; the total project cost of $14,500 was funded through
a Franklin County Tourist Development Council infrastructure grant.
The dune crossover will
provide safe and easy access to the beach and help to rebuild and protect the
dunes, making a more resilient coastline at the heavily used location.
No sand was displaced
during construction which was done with as little environmental damage as
possible.
