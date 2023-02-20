The US NAVY last
Thursday accepted the delivery of the
new Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel, the USNS Apalachicola.
The
ship honors the city of Apalachicola, Florida, a city that represents America’s
fighting spirit and dedication to duty.
The
construction of the USNS Apalachicola was first announced at the 2019
Apalachicola 4th of July celebration by then Secretary of the Navy Richard V.
Spencer
The
USNS Apalachicola is the second ship named in honor of the city of
Apalachicola: the first was a large harbor tug which served from 1965-2002.
The
fast transport ship is designed to be used to transport U.S. Army and U.S. Marine
Corps company-sized units with their vehicles or can be reconfigured to become
a troop transport for an infantry battalion.
It
has a flight deck for helicopter operations and an off-load ramp that allows
vehicles to quickly drive off the ship.
It
is 338 feet long, powered by four 11,000 horsepower diesel engines that enable
a top speed of 43 knots.
The
USNS Apalachicola will be the thirteenth Spearhead-class expeditionary fast
transport ship built for the U.S. Navy and will be operated by the Military
Sealift Command.
