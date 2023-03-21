Tuesday, March 21, 2023

A new dialysis center in Port St. Joe will hold an open house on Thursday.

The new Fresenius Kidney care dialysis center is open and ready to welcome new patients.


Fresenius, the largest provider of Kidney service in the Country

 

Currently dialysis patients in Franklin and Gulf Counties have to go to Panama City or Tallahassee for treatment, so this new office will save patients hours of travel every week.

 

If you would like to meet the Fresenius team, then come out this Thursday, March the 23rd.

 

The open house will be held from 2 until 6.

 

The dialysis center is located at 3871 East highway 98 in Port St. Joe, next to Sacred Heart hospital.

