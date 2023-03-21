A
new dialysis center in Port St. Joe will hold an open house on Thursday.
The new Fresenius Kidney care dialysis center is
open and ready to welcome new patients.
Fresenius, the largest
provider of Kidney service in the Country
Currently
dialysis patients in Franklin and Gulf Counties have to go to Panama City or
Tallahassee for treatment, so this new office will save patients hours of
travel every week.
If you would like to meet the Fresenius team, then
come out this Thursday, March the 23rd.
The open house will be held from 2 until 6.
The dialysis center is located at 3871 East highway
98 in Port St. Joe, next to Sacred Heart hospital.
