A number of Alligator Point residents are asking
for the Franklin County Commission to approve the use of golf carts at
Alligator Point.
Many Alligator Point residents would like the
county to create a golf cart ordinance for the Point similar to ones in place
for Eastpoint and St. George Island.
Supporters of the move say golf carts will reduce
congestion and make it easier for residents to park in the limited space at
beach access points.
The issue was studied before in 2017 and was
rejected then.
There is a difference between Alligator Point and
most other areas of the county in that in Eastpoint and St. George Island golf
carts can still get around without going on to major roads like Highway 98 or
Gulf Beach Drive.
At Alligator Point there is only one road through
the Point with dead-end roads branching off of it so golf carts would have to
share the road with cars and that is a liability waiting to happen.
In 2017, the county commission said the only way
they could allow golf carts is by lowering the current 35 mile an hour speed
limit on Alligator Drive to 15 or 20 miles an hour, and while many golf cart
owners would support that move, it’s not sure that all homeowners or visitors
would want to drive that slowly.
