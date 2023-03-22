Artist Demonstration & Trunk Show at River’s Edge Gallery this Friday

Don't miss "Go Native" with Natalia Andreeva Artist Demonstration and Trunk show!
Natalia Andreeva emerged as an artist from the rich and fertile artistic climate of Novosibirsk, in Siberia after graduating from its most prestigious art college. During her classical education in the canons of European art she was greatly influenced by eastern philosophy. Consequentially, Natalia’s work is a harmonious marriage between spontaneous expressions and classical realism.
Meet the Artist . Watch her Paint . Available Paintings
Friday March 24th at River’s Edge Gallery 4-7 pm
59 Commerce Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320
