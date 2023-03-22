Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Artist Demonstration & Trunk Show at River’s Edge Gallery this Friday

Artist Demonstration & Trunk Show at River’s Edge Gallery

Friday, March 24th 4-7PM

Don't miss "Go Native" with Natalia Andreeva Artist Demonstration and Trunk show!


Natalia Andreeva emerged as an artist from the rich and fertile artistic climate of Novosibirsk, in Siberia after graduating from its most prestigious art college. During her classical education in the canons of European art she was greatly influenced by eastern philosophy. Consequentially, Natalia’s work is a harmonious marriage between spontaneous expressions and classical realism.


Meet the Artist . Watch her Paint . Available Paintings


Friday March 24th at River’s Edge Gallery 4-7 pm

59 Commerce Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320




Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419

Facebook  
Apalachicola Bay Chamber | 17 Ave EApalachicola, FL 32320



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment