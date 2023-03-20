Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Women’s Diagnostic Center in Port St. Joe is now offering 3D mammography.
The location is convenient to residents of Gulf and Franklin Counties, making it easier for women in the area to get their annual mammogram.
Ascension Sacred Heart care teams recommend annual mammograms beginning at age 40, or earlier if a patient has a family history of breast cancer.
The latest data from Florida Health CHARTS indicates that only about half of women living in our area received a mammogram in the past year.
The advanced technology of a 3D mammogram allows radiologists to visualize a more detailed image, improving the chances of catching the disease earlier, when it is more treatable.
3D mammograms offer many advantages for patients including, improved, more detailed imaging, particularly for women who have dense breast tissue.
They also provide increased overall detection of breast cancer, which may allow for early treatment when cancer is more treatable and improved breast cancer screening accuracy, reducing the need for additional unnecessary screening and diagnostic procedures.
There will be a blessing for the 3D mammography on Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m. at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Women's Diagnostic Center in Port St. Joe.
For more information about Ascension Sacred Heart’s Women's Diagnostic Centers, visit ascension.org/SacredHeartMammogram
The location is convenient to residents of Gulf and Franklin Counties, making it easier for women in the area to get their annual mammogram.
Ascension Sacred Heart care teams recommend annual mammograms beginning at age 40, or earlier if a patient has a family history of breast cancer.
The latest data from Florida Health CHARTS indicates that only about half of women living in our area received a mammogram in the past year.
The advanced technology of a 3D mammogram allows radiologists to visualize a more detailed image, improving the chances of catching the disease earlier, when it is more treatable.
3D mammograms offer many advantages for patients including, improved, more detailed imaging, particularly for women who have dense breast tissue.
They also provide increased overall detection of breast cancer, which may allow for early treatment when cancer is more treatable and improved breast cancer screening accuracy, reducing the need for additional unnecessary screening and diagnostic procedures.
There will be a blessing for the 3D mammography on Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m. at Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf Women's Diagnostic Center in Port St. Joe.
For more information about Ascension Sacred Heart’s Women's Diagnostic Centers, visit ascension.org/SacredHeartMammogram
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment