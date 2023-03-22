Director of Franklin County School Food Services, Shelley Ingram, has been elected as the 2023-2024 At Large Director II of the Florida School Nutrition Association Board of Directors.
The Florida School Nutrition Association is a statewide group that advances child nutrition programs that promote the optimal health, nutrition, and education of all children.
The group also promotes united efforts between school personnel, allied organizations, industry and the public to assure every child an opportunity to receive the benefits of the child nutrition and nutrition education programs.
Ingram is also a member of the Franklin County School Nutrition Association which works to feed economically disadvantaged children, throughout the Franklin County School District, through a program called Backpack Buddies.
The group also presents a scholarship to one senior each year in memory of Tammy Nichols, Tawana Robinson, and Rachel Shiver who passed away during their time working with the Franklin County School Food & Nutrition Services.
