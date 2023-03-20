Finding out about public hearings before the Franklin County Commission just became much easier.
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners meetings are held every first and third Tuesday of every month.
Public Hearings are typically carried out during the second board meeting of the month.
Public Hearings are normally considered in the order they appear on the agenda starting at 10:30AM.
The county website, franklincountyflorida.com, now has a page to provide information about public hearings including dates and times and any background information.
County commissioners will hold three public hearings tomorrow, including the continuation of a hearing about the Serenity Seaside Resort, a hearing on the use of travel trailers in the county, and a possible rezoning of about 8 acres of land in Eastpoint.
https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/2023/03/17/franklin-county-public-hearings/
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners meetings are held every first and third Tuesday of every month.
Public Hearings are typically carried out during the second board meeting of the month.
Public Hearings are normally considered in the order they appear on the agenda starting at 10:30AM.
The county website, franklincountyflorida.com, now has a page to provide information about public hearings including dates and times and any background information.
County commissioners will hold three public hearings tomorrow, including the continuation of a hearing about the Serenity Seaside Resort, a hearing on the use of travel trailers in the county, and a possible rezoning of about 8 acres of land in Eastpoint.
https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/2023/03/17/franklin-county-public-hearings/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment