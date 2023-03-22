Florida beaches are being threatened by a line of seaweed, but our area might remain untouched.
Florida usually gets Sargassum weed on its beaches in the summer, but this year’s bloom could be the largest ever, spanning more than 5,000 miles.
The seaweed is expected to push through the Caribbean and show up on beaches in Florida around July.
Franklin county Emergency management director Jennifer Daniels said her office is monitoring the situation, but at this time they aren’t too concerned about any major impacts.
Daniels said the most recent update from the federal government shows that the seaweed will have the biggest impacts around the Florida Keys and the Yucatan peninsula.
NOAA feels that the ocean currents would likely push the seaweed further south again before the seaweed can amass on panhandle beaches.
Daniels said that right now it looks like Franklin County is in the good, but the Emergency Management Office will continue to monitor the seaweed situation.
