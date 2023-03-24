Franklin County Sheriff’s officers arrested a known drug dealer on Wednesday after a car chase on Highway 98 from Gulf County.
Shariff AJ Smith said they were alerted by said they were alerted by a resident that 35 year old Cora Beth Bass had traveled to Mississippi to purchase methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for her vehicle and she was sighted in Bay County.
Franklin County officials attempted to stop her vehicle when she drove into the county, but she led them on a chase for a few miles until she crashed west of Tilton Road.
During the chase she hit two sheriff’s department vehicles including the sheriff’s own truck.
None of the officers were injured.
Sheriff smith said they found only a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle and suspect she may have offloaded more while she was in Bay County.
They also found a weapon in the vehicle and Bass was driving with a suspended driver’s license.
She is now facing 9 charges ranging from drug possession to fleeing and eluding and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Sheriff Smith said Bass has been arrested 35 times in various counties and has been convicted 8 times for drugs.
