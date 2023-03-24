Friday, March 24, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Grab a cup of coffee or organic tea and enjoy a morning of great music!

220 Reid Avenue

LIVE MUSIC SERIES -10:30am-12:30pm

3/25 Carol Hairris

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:

Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

For any questions, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 227-1223/director@gulfchamber.org.

Saturday, April 1 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2023 AT 11 AM

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Downriver Dan 7-10.

Dan has made music on some of the biggest stages around Michigan and have toured the US playing a few thousand ‘gigs’ along the way and has released two albums of original music.

https://www.downriverdan.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Jimmy Mowery 7-10.

Pop/Rock Songwriter. Made it to the top 24 in Season 16 of “The Voice”.

https://www.reverbnation.com/jimmymowery


Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Saturday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


Coming up:

Tuesday March 28 – Trivia

Wednesday March 29 – Evan Barber

Thursday March 30 – Blues Meets Girl

Friday March 31 – Zack McFarland

Saturday April 1 – Joseph Brooks


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.



FacebookShare This Email
 
TwitterShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook
at

