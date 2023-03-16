Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
J.V. Gander Distributors Inc is a wholesaler of petroleum products that has served the entire Florida Panhandle since 1939. They offer Marathon, Liberty and Pure as well as their independent brand of gasoline and diesel fuels and Chevron Lubricants.
They have their own fleet of trucks and do not depend on common carriers for delivery. They also are able to bunker fuel to your vessel.
Today J. V. Gander Dist. Inc. operates in Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, Calhoun, Gadsden, Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Bay, Washington, Jackson, Holmes, Walton, Okaloosa, and Escambia Counties.
Call JV GANDER DISTRIBUTORS for all of your petroleum needs!
J.V. Gander Distributors Inc
APALACHICOLA BULK PLANT MARINE FUEL DOCK
319 Water Street, Apalachicola, Florida
1-866-653-8889 Toll Free
PORT ST. JOE BULK PLANT
302 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe, Florida
1-850-229-8081
PANAMA CITY OFFICE
1-850-867-4324
jim@jvgander.com
http://jvgander.com
