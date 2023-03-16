Thursday, March 16, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

J.V. Gander Distributors Inc is a wholesaler of petroleum products that has served the entire Florida Panhandle since 1939. They offer Marathon, Liberty and Pure as well as their independent brand of gasoline and diesel fuels and Chevron Lubricants.

They have their own fleet of trucks and do not depend on common carriers for delivery. They also are able to bunker fuel to your vessel.

Today J. V. Gander Dist. Inc. operates in Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, Calhoun, Gadsden, Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson, Taylor, Madison, Bay, Washington, Jackson, Holmes, Walton, Okaloosa, and Escambia Counties.

Call JV GANDER DISTRIBUTORS for all of your petroleum needs!

 

J.V. Gander Distributors Inc

APALACHICOLA BULK PLANT MARINE FUEL DOCK

319 Water Street, Apalachicola, Florida

1-866-653-8889 Toll Free

 

PORT ST. JOE BULK PLANT

302 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe, Florida 

1-850-229-8081

PANAMA CITY OFFICE

1-850-867-4324

 

jim@jvgander.com

http://jvgander.com

Please join us in welcoming one of the newest Reid Avenue businesses - St Joe Sno Co and Fro Yo offering only the finest and most delicious Frozen Yogurt and Sno Balls 🍦🍧!!

 

St Joe Sno Co and Fro Yo is conveniently located in the heart of Port St. Joe and even offers beautiful patio seating. Be sure to visit them soon 🤩!

 

𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗦𝗻𝗼 𝗖𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗼 𝗬𝗼

306 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

850-890-1858

jason@amfig.com

Aimee VanGelder is an award winning portrait photographer based in Port St. Joe, Florida who’s focus is on fine art portraits and headshots.

﻿

Aimee loves to create cherished images of people; her passion is to help her clients showcase beautiful, timeless memories of them and their loved ones through images.

Contact Aimee VanGelder and schedule your photo session today!

 

Aimee VanGelder

3206 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

(352) 745-1540

aimee@aimeevphoto.com

aimeevphoto.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:


Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel

﻿

Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!

Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!

This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.



Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment