Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


From the beach to the river 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗻𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 and Staging has you covered!


They offer Interior Design, Home Staging and Christmas Decorating services. They can handle custom orders and special requests. Home Staging helps potential buyers visualize themselves in your space, increases your bookings and creates repeat rental customers!


Layne House Designs is a staging and design company for Home Owners, Realtors and Investors. Call today to book your consultation 👇


𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗻𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀

☎️ (731) 460-3616

🌐 Laynehouse@outlook.com

Whether you're painting one room or multiple areas, painting your house can be a big project to tackle!


Hiring a local painter to tackle your painting project is the easiest way to get the job done quickly, neatly, and with the best possible results.

George Finney Painting offers painting services in the Port St. Joe, FL area and surrounding communities.


Call today for a free quote 👇


𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

☎️ (901) 351-0541

📧 die2paint@gmail.com

🌐 https://die2paint.weebly.com

At 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲, they are passionately committed to helping people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESRD) lead fuller, more active and vibrant lives.


A division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), Fresenius Kidney Care is the worldwide leader in the treatment of renal disease and an innovative leader in kidney disease research. Serving over 190,000 patients in over 2,400 facilities nationwide, their care teams are dedicated to helping people thrive on dialysis and live longer, healthier lives.


Join us for an Open House & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Fresenius Kidney Care's new facility on March 23, 2-6 pm ET at 3871 E. Highway 98, Suite 101, Port St. Joe, FL.


𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲

📍 3871 E. Highway 98, Suite 101, Port St. Joe,FL

🌐 www.freseniuskidneycare.com

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 25 - starting at noon ET:


Noon-1:10 pm ET – Blues Meets Girl

1:30-2:40 pm ET – Corey Hall

3-4:10 pm ET - Billy Rigsby Band

4:30-5:40 pm ET- Avey Grouws Band

6-7:30 pm ET – Mark Hummel

THIS Saturday a day of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show!


The show WILL go on!

﻿Watch for a delayed start time IF rain comes our way!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


