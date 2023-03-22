Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

At 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲, they are passionately committed to helping people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESRD) lead fuller, more active and vibrant lives.
A division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), Fresenius Kidney Care is the worldwide leader in the treatment of renal disease and an innovative leader in kidney disease research. Serving over 190,000 patients in over 2,400 facilities nationwide, their care teams are dedicated to helping people thrive on dialysis and live longer, healthier lives.
Join us for an Open House & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Fresenius Kidney Care's new facility on March 23, 2-6 pm ET at 3871 E. Highway 98, Suite 101, Port St. Joe, FL.
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲
3871 E. Highway 98, Suite 101, Port St. Joe,FL
www.freseniuskidneycare.com
