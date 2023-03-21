Tuesday, March 21, 2023

If you know a student who has dreams of being a pilot, the Fixed base operator at the Franklin County airport in Apalachicola is offering scholarships for flight training

Centric Aviation which operates at the local airport is offering a 1000-dollar scholarship to Franklin and Gulf County students.

The “Soar to New Heights” Scholarship is designed to start the students off on their basic flight training while they work toward a pilot’s license.

The company says it hopes the scholarships will inspire Franklin and Gulf County students to explore the many aviation careers in the industry.

Eligible applicants should be a sophomore, junior or senior in good standing in Franklin or Gulf Counties or home-schooled.

The student will have to write an essay on their interest in aviation.

The application is available on-line at franklincountyschools.org.

The deadline to apply is May the 5th.

 

https://www.franklincountyschools.org/cms/lib/FL01803254/Centricity/Domain/4/Centric%20Application.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0sz2apNX6KzWXUHiCei9jnIcuEyU4vekrXKKh-vHqAPXdP1oo_k3b0uo4




