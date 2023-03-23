In case you didn't know, this
week is Government Finance Professionals Week, a time to recognize government
finance professionals and the vital services that they provide to our state and
our community.
Government Finance Professionals
Week is sponsored annually by the Florida Government Finance Officers
Association, a professional association founded in 1937 and serving more than
3,300 professionals from state, county and city governments, school districts,
colleges and universities, special districts, and private firms.
On Tuesday, Franklin County
commissioners agreed to adopt a resolution celebrating the week and
acknowledged some of the local finance professionals for their hard work,
dedication and leadership
The resolution was presented
by Franklin County Clerk of Court Michele Maxwell, who also took some time to
recognize the people in the county finance department for their hard work.
Other constitutional officers
including the property appraiser, and the county commission itself, also
recognized their own finance office staff.
