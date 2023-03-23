Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf
County this week.
The algae were found in very low and background
concentrations in two samples taken from Gulf County this week; it was also
found in samples taken from Pasco County.
The exact locations of the samples were not
released, but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on
Friday.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called
Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes
the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish
kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye
and throat irritation.
