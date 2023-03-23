Thursday, March 23, 2023

Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County this week.

 

The algae were found in very low and background concentrations in two samples taken from Gulf County this week; it was also found in samples taken from Pasco County.

 

The exact locations of the samples were not released, but will be when the state releases its weekly red tide report on Friday.

 

Red Tide is a microscopic marine alga called Karenia brevis.

 

In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills. 

 

Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.




